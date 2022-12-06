Maharashtra: Nagpur Metro enters Guinness Book of World Record for construction of longest double-decker viaduct metro – Check other details here

In a major achievement, Maharashtra’s Nagpur Metro has been included in the Guinness Book of World Records for creating the longest double-decker viaduct metro. Built on Wardha Road, this viaduct is around 3.14 km long.

Following the achievement, Maharashtra Metro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit was honoured by the Guinness World Records at an event held in Nagpur on Tuesday. Speaking at the event, Dixit observed that the completion of the project on the Wardha Road was the major challenge for the team.

It has already been recognised as the longest of such structures in Asia by the India Book of Records as well as the Asia Book of Records, respectively. It has three stations.

This double-decker viaduct was built jointly by Maharashtra Metro and NHAI. The construction of this viaduct helped in the construction of a three-layered transport corridor. While there is a pre-existing highway in the first layer, it has a flyover highway in the second layer and Nagpur metro rail in the third.

Even as the flyover highway was built at the height of nine metres, the metro has been built at the height of 20 metres.

Meanwhile, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has started working on another integrated double-decker flyover on the Ganeshkhind road. Explaining about it, Rahul Mahiwal metropolitan commissioner of the PMRDA said that the step has been taken to reduce the traffic problems on Ganeshkhind road.

The double-decker flyover will be constructed by the PMRDA with the metro rail on top. It will also connect three roads through a flyover with the Ganeshkhind road. Apart from this, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will construct four underpasses, he added.

The necessary permission has already been taken for the construction and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Importantly, Ganeshkhind road connects Baner, Pashan and Aundh with the city. The road also connects Pune to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) as also to Bengaluru-Mumbai bypass. The corporation has also proposed traffic divisions for vehicles as the construction may create problems for commuters.