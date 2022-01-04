Maharashtra Metro starts DPR work for Pune Metro extension

Maha Metro has also started conducting survey and planning for Phase 2. It is preparing a DPR to extend the existing 33.1-km Metro lines (Phase 1).

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro), a joint venture between the central and Maharashtra government to implement the Pune Metro project, has started work on a detailed project report (DPR) for the extension of the metro network.

Maha Metro has also started conducting survey and planning for Phase 2. It is preparing a DPR to extend the existing 33.1-km Metro lines (Phase 1). The Phase 2 corridors would be 82.5 km long and would connect Vanaz to Chandani Chowk (1.5 km), Ramwadi to Wagholi (12 km), Hadapsar to Kharadi (5 km), Swargate to Hadapsar (7 km), Khadakwasla to Swargate (13 km) and SNDT to Warje (8 km).

Phase 1 of the Pune Metro is nearing completion, and a few sections will soon be opened for public use. Maha Metro said the new corridors will connect Pune from east to west and north to south.

The company is conducting surveys in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad for ridership estimation, through UMTC & Data Corp Traffic.