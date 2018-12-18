Maharashtra gets Rs 41,000 crore infrastructure projects! PM Modi to launch new Mumbai & Pune Metro lines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a day’s visit to the state, is all set to launch big infrastructure as well as housing projects.

Maharashtra gets Rs 41,000 crore infrastructure projects! In the coming years, connectivity is all set to improve across the state of Maharashtra as many new metro corridors are being constructed by the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a day’s visit to the state, is all set to launch big infrastructure as well as housing projects. The projects, which will give an infrastructure boost to Maharashtra are likely to cost around Rs 41,000 crore, according to a PTI report. The new metro projects for which PM Modi is going to lay the foundation stones will provide metro connectivity in the suburbs of Mumbai and in the city of Pune.

For better Mumbai Metro connectivity, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro 5 as well as for Dahisar-Mira Bhayander metro 9 at Kalyan in adjoining Thane district. In addition to these two metro corridors, the Pune Metro Phase 3 project will also be kick-started. In Pune, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the third metro line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, which is being implemented by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. The 23-km long third metro line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar in Pune will be developed at a cost of Rs 8,313 crore. The metro corridor will link the busy information technology (IT) part with Shivajinagar in Pune, where the two other metro lines will also join.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is also going to launch the mass housing scheme of Navi Mumbai town planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra’s (Cidco), worth Rs 18,000 crore. The mass housing scheme offers around 90,000 affordable homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Recently, the Prime Minister also launched several new infrastructure projects in Uttar Pradesh. The state, which is all set to host almost two-month-long Kumbha Mela event from January 15, 2019 onwards, is expecting over 100 million devotees. Therefore, many projects including the launching of a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre in Prayagraj, a new terminal building at the Bamrauli Airport, flagging off the 900th coach and a Humsafar Rake from Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli has been carried out.