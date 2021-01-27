Mahanadi Coal Railway scouts for CEO to implement coal evacuation infrastructure projects in Odisha; details

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,700 crore.

In a bid to implement coal evacuation infrastructure projects in the state of Odisha, a joint venture of MCL, IRCON and IDCO- Mahanadi Coal Railway Limited is scouting for a chief executive officer. For the implementation of the project, one corridor has been identified initially. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,700 crore. For Talcher mines, this project will help in creating railway evacuation infrastructure. According to a PTI report, Talcher Coalfield feeds coal to power stations in as many as 10 states, including the state of Odisha. An official was quoted in the report saying that other projects will be identified for implementation later.

For financing, development, as well as operation of identified Indian Railways projects that are important for coal evacuation and connectivity in Odisha, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), holds 64%, IRCON International Limited has 26% and IDCO (Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation) holds 10% stake in the JVC. Coal India has aimed an investment of over Rs 30,000 crore in coal evacuation infra by the year 2024. Recently, it had made an announcement of Rs 3,370 crore capex in developing railway sidings across its four subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, on Monday, production, as well as despatch in Talcher coalfields, was paralysed because of the economic blockade by a local outfit demanding fulfilment of certain demands. The five-point charter of demands included Talcher medical college functioning from the current academic session, railway link between Talcher and Angul, establishing a new thermal power plant in place of the old TTPS, extension of Puri-Talcher train up to Kaniha as well as mandatory tarpaulin cover on trucks that are engaged in transportation. After Angul Collector S S Swain held discussions with the protestors, the blockade was called off on Monday evening. The economic blockade led to full stoppage of coal supply to NALCO and NTPC power plants, the official said.