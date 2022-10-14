Mahakaleshwar temple project: Centre gives nod to Rs 209-crore ropeway project for devotees

Three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, the central government has sanctioned a two km-long ropeway project worth Rs 209 crore. The ropeway will be constructed from Ujjain railway station to the newly-revamped Mahakaleshwar temple, a state minister said.

Bhupendra Singh, the state’s Urban and housing development minister said that the proposed ropeway would benefit the pilgrims and boost tourism in this area.

Singh thanked the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for giving the green signal for the project. The ropeway will help in attracting more pilgrims to the area, he said.

The construction of the Mahakal Lok will help in increasing the tourist attractions in the city and boost the public facilities at the Mahakaleshwar temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country. A large number of pilgrims visit the city every year.

The construction of the Mahakal Lok is an example of the government’s foresight and the BJP’s ability to develop Ujjain as a cultural and religious destination in the country, Singh told the PTI.

The corridor is being developed at an estimated cost of over Rs 850 crore and has been named ‘Mahakal Lok’. The 900 meters long corridor will house around 200 statues and murals of lord Shiva and goddess Shakti, among other religious figures. There will be 93 Shiva statues from the main door to the temple depicting stories from Shiv Puran.

The old pedestrian walkway between the Mahakal temple and Ramghat will be preserved. A garden will be developed between the two points. A musical fountain and water screen show will be developed in Rudrasagar lake displaying shows related to Mahakal and Simhastha.