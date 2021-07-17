Maha Metro to run Navi Mumbai Metro for 10 years

Maha Metro managing director Dr Brijesh Dixit said they will execute Metro rail projects in four cities and were also working on detailed project reports of Thane and Warangal Metros.

City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has decided to hand over operations of the Navi Mumbai Metro to the Maharashtra Metro (Maha Metro) Rail Corporation.

Cidco has issued the letter of acceptance to Maha Metro and an agreement between the two agencies will be signed soon. The contract will be for 10 years.

After Nagpur Metro and Pune Metro, Navi Mumbai is the third city in Maharashtra, where Maha Metro is executing the Metro rail project. The Nagpur Metro Phase-I is partially operational while work is going on construction of Pune Metro Phase-1 with trial run of metro train already done in two priority sections of Pune metro. Nasik Metro project, designed by Maha Metro, is awaiting clearance from the Union Cabinet.

Maha Metro will be operating and maintaining services on Line 1 of the Navi Mumbai Metro. It is already executing the balance work on the line. It is currently completing work of Navi Mumbai Metro 11-km Line 1 from Belapur to Pendhar comprising 11 stations, 11-km track, a depot for maintenance at Taloja and two traction sub-stations at Panchanand and Khar.