  • MORE MARKET STATS

Lucknow Metro uses ultraviolet rays to disinfect trains, sets unique national record; all you need to know

By: |
January 30, 2021 12:29 PM

Lucknow Metro sets a record as it becomes the first metro project in India that is using ultraviolet (UV) rays to sanitise train coaches.

The metro officials also claim that the Lucknow Metro is now a pioneer of metro train sanitisation with the use of UV technology.

Lucknow Metro sets a record as it becomes the first metro project in India that is using ultraviolet (UV) rays to sanitise train coaches. Taking inspiration from the New York Metro’s experiment, the UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) decided to follow a similar path and sanitize trains with the help of UV lamp rays, a report by PTI noted. The UPMRC is taking passenger safety as well as comfort as their topmost priority and they want to provide the safest mode of transportation for people at a time during the Coronavirus outbreak, the report citing UPMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav said.

The metro officials also claim that the Lucknow Metro is now a pioneer of metro train sanitisation with the use of UV technology. “When we started token sanitation by UV radiation, we received overwhelming response and appreciation from our passengers,” the report quoted Keshav as saying. It added that with the use of this technology, they can gain people’s confidence in using the metros for travelling purposes. Keshav said that more people are now opting for the metro.

Related News

The report further claimed Lucknow Metro to be the first metro project in the country that has started token sanitisation as well. This is also done via ‘UV box’ that the corporation has developed in-house, giving an impetus to the Make in India mission.

According to the UPMRC, Lucknow Metro has been using the UV tech in consultation with an Indian firm having expertise on tube lights used in sanitation apparatus, thus, developed a UV sanitisation apparatus that is aimed at sanitising the metro with the help of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) disinfection method. To be sure, this method uses short wavelength ultraviolet light of 254 nm UV-C that has the ability to kill or make micro-organisms inactive by simply destroying their nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA.

Last year in October, DRDO certified the apparatus and now it is being used to sanitise the entire coach in seven minutes. However, UPMRC said that they sanitise each and every coach for about 15 minutes. The initiative is economical as it only costs 1/40th of the total cost required when manual sanitisers are sprinkled.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Lucknow Metro uses ultraviolet rays to disinfect trains sets unique national record all you need to know
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Aviation infra boost! New terminal building at Jalandhar’s Adampur airport to be ready by mid-2021; details
2Maharashtra government gives approval for resuming Indian Railways Mumbai local trains for all from February 1
3Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: L&T bags up to Rs 2,500 crore contract for India’s 1st high-speed rail corridor