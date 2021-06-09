Lucknow Metro resumes services today; Check here for mandatory COVID-19 guidelines for commuters

The Lucknow Metro rail network has put special emphasis on contactless travel, social distancing, hygiene, sanitization, and cleanliness.

Good news for Lucknow Metro commuters! The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited has announced that the services of Lucknow Metro will resume on Wednesday. In view of the covid situation, steps have been taken by the Corporation to check the spread of Covid-19 during travel. According to an IE report, the UPMRC issued a statement on Tuesday saying that Lucknow Metro, ‘the Safest Mode of Travel’, is restarting its operations on 9 June 2021 for the public. Lucknow Metro train services will be available for commuters from 7:00 AM and the last train will depart at 7:00 PM from both the terminal stations- CCS airport station and Munshipulia station. To provide the safest travel experience to its commuters since the first wave of the pandemic last year, stringent steps have been taken by the Lucknow Metro, the UPMRC claimed.

According to the statement issued by UPMRC, because of the measures taken by the Lucknow Metro, it was registered the fastest ridership recovery post pandemic induced lockdown in the country. This time, the Lucknow Metro rail network has put special emphasis on contactless travel, social distancing, hygiene, sanitization, and cleanliness, the statement from UPMRC added. Following are some mandatory guidelines as mentioned on the UPMRC official website, for commuters to follow at metro premises and trains: