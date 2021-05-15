L&T arm bags ‘large contracts’ from Chennai Metro

This underground metro rail tunnel package is a part of corridor 3 of CMRL phase-II metro rail project and is to be constructed in around 52 months by using eight tunnel boring machines working simultaneously in various stretches of the project, said a release by L&T.

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has bagged ‘large contracts’ from Chennai Metro Rail Corporation(CMRL), relating to its heavy civil infrastructure business.

L&T classifies ‘large contracts’ as projects worth in the bracket of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The companay has won the contract for constructing nearly 12 km of twin bored tunnels from Kellys station to Taramani Road junction station. It also involves construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry / exit structures of Chetpet metro, Royapettah government hospital, Thiruvanmiyur metro stations and part diaphragm wall of Greenways road metro station, including launching and retrieval shafts in these stations.

The company has also secured another order from CMRL to construct close to 8 km of elevated viaduct with 9 elevated metro stations starting from Power House to Porur junction including other associated works. The elevated corridor includes around 4 km of double deck construction in which both the decks are used for metro rail, which will be the first of its kind in India. This elevated metro rail package is a part of corridor 4 of CMRL phase-II and is to be constructed in 36 months’ time.

L&T said these projects are the first packages of phase – II, which had been awarded by CMRL. Both the projects were bagged under stiff competition from domestic and international metro construction players.