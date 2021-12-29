Long queues of commuters seen outside many stations as Delhi Metro trains run with new Covid-19 guidelines

The new travel restrictions include running of Delhi Metro trains with only 50% seating capacity and no provision for standing for commuters.

Long queues of Delhi Metro commuters were seen outside various metro stations in the national capital on Wednesday morning, a day after new restrictions were put in place by authorities in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The new travel restrictions include running of Delhi Metro trains with only 50% seating capacity and no provision for standing for commuters. While the new Delhi Metro travel restrictions came into force with immediate effect, soon after the DDMA announced the new guidelines, the passenger queues in the morning time, when metro services are used by several office-goers, were seen getting longer at some of the metro stations such as Akshardham, Laxmi Nagar, among others, according to a PTI report.

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital following the emergence of the new Omicron variant, on Tuesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had declared a ‘yellow alert’ under which schools, colleges, gyms and cinemas shall be closed, while shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis. Besides, metro train and bus services in the city will run with 50% of the seating capacity. The Delhi Metro network’s current span is approximately 392 kilometres with 286 metro stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor as well as Rapid Metro in Gurgaon).

According to DMRC, travel will be allowed, but with only up to 50% seating capacity inside the metro trains. In addition to this, no commuter in Delhi Metro train shall be allowed to stand during the travel. Also, entry into Delhi Metro stations will be regulated by restricting the number of gates open for passenger entry into stations in order to ensure compliance with the guidelines. As many as 444 gates out of 712 total gates will be kept open as of now, DMRC has announced.

On Tuesday, New Delhi saw a massive spike in daily COVID-19 cases, registering 496 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest since June 4, while the positivity rate also rose to 0.89% along with one recorded fatality in the city.