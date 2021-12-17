Long-distance journeys get more comfortable! Indian Railways starts to run these 4 Rajdhanis with Tejas rakes

The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type of train for long distance train journeys is another paradigm shift by the national transporter for enhancing the train travel experience for the passengers.

With the conversion of Rajdhani Express coaches with new upgraded Tejas Trains, Indian Railways has introduced a new era of rail journey experience with enhanced passenger comfort. According to the Railway Ministry, the introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type of train for long distance train journeys is another paradigm shift by the national transporter for enhancing the train travel experience for the passengers. At present, Indian Railways is running four Rajdhani Express Trains with Tejas Sleeper Coaches- Train Number 20501/02 Agartala – Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express, Train Number 12951/52 Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Train Number 12309/10 Rajendra Nagar – New Delhi (Patna Rajdhani) Express, Train Number 12953/54 Mumbai – Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani.

According to the statement by the ministry, ultra modern Tejas trains have been introduced on Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) platform with sleeper coaches over the Indian Railways network. These Ultra modern Tejas train services have the following major distinguishing features:

The Tejas coaches boast Automatic Entrance Doors

The trains have been equipped with Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System (PA/PIS)

There is also Fire and Smoke Detection and Suppression system for passenger safety

The coaches have CCTV Cameras

It also supports improved lavatory- vacuum assisted flushing with bio-toilets, touch free soap dispenser, sealed vestibules, superior toilet fittings

These coaches also have LED Lights

The trains boast aesthetically pleasing colour scheme etc.

A few days ago, the Western Railway zone had decided to upgrade the August Kranti Rajdhani Express which runs between Mumbai Central and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Thus, three rakes of Train Number 12953/12954 Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express were replaced with Tejas rakes Ex Mumbai Central railway station from 12 December 2021 and Ex Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi from 13 December 2021. The first Rajdhani Express upgraded with Tejas rake was introduced by Western Railways in the month of July 2021 on the route between Delhi and Mumbai.