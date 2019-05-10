Lok Sabha Elections 2019: DMRC to run Delhi Metro trains from 4:00 AM on polling day; check details here

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhiites, are you all gearing up to vote on the upcoming Lok Sabha election day? If yes, then here is some good news for you! This election day, you will not have to worry about commuting from one corner of the city to the other. In a bid to make your journey convenient and comfortable on the Lok Sabha election day for staff on duty, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has revised the timings for 12 May 2019 (Sunday). According to a press release issued by the corporation, on the day of the election i.e., on 12 May 2019, the Delhi Metro rail services on all lines will start from 4:00 AM. This is being done so that the staff deployed in election duty can easily avail the Delhi Metro facility. According to the DMRC statement, on the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the Delhi Metro trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all metro routes till 6:00 AM. However, after 6:00 AM, the Delhi Metro trains will run as per their normal Sunday timetable throughout the day. Meanwhile, the metro trains going from Dwarka Sector 21 station towards Vaishali station will begin operations at 4:30 AM, DMRC stated. The elections to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha are being carried out in seven phases: Phase 1 on 11 April, Phase 2 on 18 April, Phase 3 on 23 April, Phase 4 on 29 April, Phase 5 on 6 May, Phase 6 on 12 May and Phase 7 on 19 May. The counting of votes will be done on 23 May 2019 and on the same day, the election results will be declared. The seven constituencies of the national capital include New Delhi, South Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk.