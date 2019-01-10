Kumbh Mela 2019: Airboat services from Varanasi to Prayagraj to be launched; details here

The government will launch an airboat service from Varanasi to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela from January 26.

Kumbh Mela 2019: Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Shipping and Water Resources Ministry has said the government will launch an airboat service from Varanasi to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela from January 26. According to a PTI report, this will facilitate the tourists and devotees of the Kumbh Mela to travel with ease across the two cities. The airboat is a popular means of waterway transportation propelled by an aircraft-like rotor and powered by an aircraft or an automation engine.

According to the report, Gadkari said while addressing a workshop, that the airboat is the result of a technology by the Russian government. The airboat will have an engine of a vehicle and will be able to carry 16 people at one go. During the journey, it can cruise up to 80 kilometers per hour and requires a certain depth of only 10 centimeters. The airboat service between the waters of Varanasi to Prayagraj will begin from January 26.

The Kumbh Mela festival will begin in Prayagraj on January 15, 2019 and the country is gearing up to hold the world’s largest spiritual gathering. The Ardh Kumbh Mela is held every year in rotation in four cities- Haridwar, Prayag, Nasik, and Ujjain. Gadkari also suggested that various civic body officials should utilize bio fuels for vehicles to be a testimony and lead an example. In the year 2017, the Minister had vowed to make possible waterway travel from Varanasi to Allahabad (now Prayagraj) before the 2019 Kumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, along with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Indian Railways is also working in close coordination with the state administration of Uttar Pradesh. In a bid to provide convenient and hassle-free movement of passengers, many infrastructure projects including a new platform, a foot-over bridge and sky walks are being built. Indian Railways launched a Rail Kumbh Seva Mobile app to facilitate the dissemination of information to railway passengers and others travelling to the event. In addition to this, it is also starting 800 special trains and has given a traditional makeover to the Prayagraj railway station.