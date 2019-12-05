Kudos! Delhi Metro bags National Award 2019 for Empowerment of specially-abled persons/Divyangjan

Delhi Metro network comprises several facilities for providing a hassle-free experience to differently-abled passengers or Divyangjan

Delhi Metro bags an award! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been conferred with the National Award 2019 for the empowerment of specially-abled persons or Divyangjan. A DMRC spokesperson informed Financial Express Online that the national award has been given in recognition for the creation of a barrier-free environment for Divyangjan under the category of government offices/PSUs or autonomous bodies. Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC had received the award on behalf of the Delhi Metro network from Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India.

The Delhi Metro network comprises several facilities for providing a hassle-free experience to differently-abled passengers or Divyangjan, while travelling in the metro trains. All Delhi Metro stations are provided with access facilities which include the following:

Kerb cut at the foot path and tactile path on station platforms

Ramp with appropriate gradient

Handrail at suitable height

Lifts of appropriate space and size to accommodate wheelchair passengers

Audible signage at lifts

Information signs and buttons of the lift control panels are provided in Braille

Special toilets for Divyangjan at metro stations

Apart from the above, there is also a provision for availing wheelchairs at all the metro stations and space has been reserved in all metro trains. For facilitating the passengers in wheelchairs, ramps and extra-wide AFC gates are also present at stations in order to facilitate the passage for the wheelchair. DMRC also follows all special protocols at its stations in order to ensure safe travel for passengers with disabilities. Special Delhi Metro personnel are deployed at stations who attend the specially-abled and visually-impaired passengers while boarding and deboarding from the metro trains.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment under the Government of India institutes these awards and the awards are conferred every year on December 3, which has been marked as the ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’.