Kolkata’s Jessore Road metro station to become an important link on Noapara-Barasat metro route 

Kolkata’s Jessore road metro station is a part of Noapara-Barasat via the Biman Bandar Metro Project. It is set to become an important metro station on the Yellow line corridor. At present, the work is in full swing on the Noapara-Bimanbandar stretch. The 6.25 km long stretch will have four stations – Jessore Road, Noapara, Dumdum cantonment, and Biman Bandar station.

The Jessore Road metro station is the only station which is being built on the surface of this stretch. Noapara and Dumdum Cantonment stations have been built on viaducts and Biman Bandar station will be an underground station. The Noapara metro station will act as the connecting station of the Blue Line and Yellow Line.

About Jessore Road Metro station:-

Over 45,000 commuters are likely to use the Metro station daily by 2035. The station will be benefitted for people residing at Nagerbazar, Kaikhali More, and Airport Authority of India’s Quarter Complex areas. The people will find the route very convenient to go to any part of the city by using this station.

The newly constructed Jessore Road metro station has state of the art passenger amenities. For the convenience of passengers, the station will have four escalators, 2 lifts, and 4 staircases. The staircases will connect the platforms with the subway, which will facilitate easy movement of passengers from UP and DN platforms. The Jessore Road station will have two platforms to ensure easy entraining / detraining of passengers.

The authorities will install an adequate number of AFC-PC Gates at this station to ensure hassle-free movement of passengers. To ensure the passengers safety, modern fire-fighting equipment has also been placed. Apart from these, the station also has a sufficient number of ticket counters, sitting benches, toilets for ladies, gents and divyangjan, Public Address System for the convenience of the passengers.