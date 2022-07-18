Kolkata’s Howrah station gets stylish AC executive lounge with sitting area; Check details

The Executive Lounge of Eastern Railway located in the old railway station of Howrah was opened on July 1. The lounge, which has a modern interior, is designed to provide comfortable and spacious accommodations for passengers waiting at one of the busiest rail stations in India. The entrance fee of the executive lounge is Rs 50 per hour. The facility is also charged as well as can be availed on a complimentary basis. The Howrah division of Eastern Railway is hoping that the license fee generated will contribute significantly to the non-fare revenue of the railways.

The Executive Lounge has a glass door and on entering one reaches the facility’s reception area. For a nominal fee, one can spend some time in the lounge. The lounge’s 268 square meters of space is equipped with a comfortable and spacious seating area with leather upholstery. There are also multiple charging points in the lounge. In addition to this, there are additional multiple waste bins in the area to keep the lounge clean. Toilets and a baby care room are also available.

The lounge also has a food court that serves various food and beverages to the waiting passengers. Three different stallholders have been established in the area. Fresh fruit juice, coffee, and tea are also available at the food court The food court will be open 24×7 in the coming days.

The lounge also has four deluxe rooms and five five-bed dormitory rooms that are yet to be opened. These rooms are air-conditioned and have separate toilets for women and men. The Eastern Railway will soon introduce the tariff for these rooms. A separate glass enclosure has been established inside the lounge for a conference room that can be used by passengers for meetings. This room is equipped with a small center table and three two-seater sofas.

The Executive Lounge is part of the station complex’s British-era interior design. The lounge’s modern chequered interior features a variety of colors and patterns, such as salmon pink and teal. The wooden stairway to the upper level of the lounge has additionally been recreated with a vintage look.