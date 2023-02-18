Kolkata Metro’s Orange line to transform city’s transport; will act as gateway for industrial estate, educational and medical hub – Details inside

The much-awaited Kolkata Metro‘s Orange line will play a very significant role in the lifestyle of people. With the opening of a 5.4 km long stretch, the Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station will be one of the terminating stations on this route has five stations. The first stretch from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay is a part of the Kavi Subhash to Airport via Rajarhat Metro Project.

The commercial service on this route is expected to start by the month-end. Once the service is commissioned, it will open up a very convenient mode of transport for commuters.

About Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station:

The Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station will be an interchanging point of the Metro network with road transport. The station will act as a gateway for the industrial estate and the medical hub of the ‘City of Joy’. The station will connect one of the busiest traffic junctions – EM Bypass (popularly known as Ruby More). According to metro authorities, the passenger count at the Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station is likely to be high.

Well connected to Industrial, Educational hub:

The Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station is well-connected to both the industrial and educational hub of the city. After exiting the metro station, officegoers can easily reach Kasba Industrial Estate. While the area around EM Bypass has many reputed educational institutes, thereby the students and teachers can reach their destinations comfortably.

Easy access to Medical hub:

The people coming for treatment from nearby districts such as Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and South 24 Parganas can easily reach the Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station, thereby reaching their destination at the nearby medical hub. The orange line’s Kavi Subhash metro station will be linked with the Blue line and Eastern Railway’s suburban line.

Apart from this, the Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro station will also bring relief to thousands of passport applicants as they will now be able to reach the nearby Passport Office comfortably without traffic snarls.