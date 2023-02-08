Kolkata Metro’s New Garia-Rubi More stretch of Orange line set to start by February-end

Kolkata Metro‘s New Garia (Kavi Subash) – Rubi More (Hemanta Mukhopadhyay) stretch of the Orange Line is set to start by the month-end. However, the exact date and time are not yet known. The move comes after the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) authorized the opening of a 5.4 km section.

In a statement, the Kolkata Metro said, “Commissioner of Railway Safety’s (CRS) authorization for opening the New Garia – Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch has been received today. Addressing all the observations of CRS, Metro Railway shall request the Ministry of Railways for the inauguration of this line.”

Also Read: Kolkata Metro: Rs 2,550 crore budgetary boost for Dum Dum airport to New Garia & Joka to BBD Bagh Metro project

The Kavi Subash to Hemanta Mukherjee stretch is a part of Kavi Subhash – Dumdum Airport via Rajarhat new Metro line.

On January 30, 2023, Suvomoy Mitra, CRS, NF Circle conducted a mandatory safety inspection of the route and inspected passenger amenities, the Station Control Room, firefighting arrangements, panels, etc. of various stations. Mitra also conducted a trolley inspection of the tracks.

List of Stations –

There are five metro stations on this newly built Kavi Subash to Hemanta Mukherjee stretch. They are:

Kavi Subhash (New Garia Area)

Satyajit Ray (Hiland Park Area)

Jyotirindra Nandi (Metro Cash and Carry and Ajoy Nagar Area)

Kavi Sukanta (Abhishikta Crossing Area)

Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Rubi Area)

Also Read: Kolkata Metro introduces G-20 themed new Smart Card – Check how it looks here

This is also going to be the first time that the two Metro lines of the nation’s first metro network will be linked at Kavi Subhash station.

Opening of New Lines in 2022

The city’s rapid transit network is spreading its wings by leaps and bounds. A total of 14.23 km Metro network was commissioned last year including the opening of a 6.5 km stretch of Joka to Taratala Section, and the service on the Sealdah to Phoolbagan link.

This is a rise of 36 percent in Metro network expansion in a single year since 1972. The country’s oldest metro network is the only metro in the country to be completely owned and controlled by Indian Railways.