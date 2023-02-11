Kolkata Metro’s Kavi Subhash station to serve as an interface of two routes, travel in a single ticket from Dakshineshwar to Ruby More

The commercial services on Kolkata Metro‘s much-awaited Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of the Orange line will commence by the month-end. With the operation of the trains on the 5.4 km stretch, the Kavi Subhash Metro station (New Garia) will serve as an interface of two Metro routes: Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar, Kavi Subhash to Airport via Rajarhat, and the suburban Eastern Railway line.

This is for the first time in the history of the country’s oldest metro network, that two metro lines will get linked at a station.

Also Read: Kolkata Metro’s New Garia-Ruby More stretch of Orange line set to start by February-end

A hassle-free journey from Dakshineshwar to Ruby More

The Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukherjee stretch is a part of Kavi Subhash – Dumdum Airport via Rajarhat new Metro line. The opening of the stretch will provide a convenient mode of transport for commuters as one can travel easily from Dakshineswar to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay station (Ruby More) without facing any traffic snarls.

Integrated Ticketing System

The passengers coming from Dakshineshwar have to interchange at Kavi Subhash Metro station to take the Orange line for travelling towards Ruby More. For the convenience of passengers, the city’s rapid transit system will introduce an integrated ticketing system, and thereby the commuters would not have to purchase separate tickets while travelling from the blue line to the orange line or vice versa.

Reduction in travel time for people travelling to Kolkata from Namkhana, Diamond Harbour

The newly developed Kavi Subhash station is adjacent to Eastern Railway’s New Garia station, and hence passengers coming from places like Canning, Diamond Harbour and Namkhana can easily reach the ‘City of Joy’ in much lesser time.

Design of Kavi Subhash Station:

This aesthetically designed Kavi Subhash station, having a spacious concourse, murals, collages, decorative wall paintings, concrete works, and a spinning wheel at the entrance is going to be another added attraction of Kolkata.

Also Read: Kolkata Metro: Rs 2,550 crore budgetary boost for Dum Dum airport to New Garia & Joka to BBD Bagh Metro project

Features of Kavi Subhash station:

Indian Railways has provided state-of-the-art passenger amenities at Kavi Subhash Metro station with 17 escalators, 8 lifts, 19 staircases, special indicative foot marking (for Blue and Orange lines), 22 CCTVs, etc. For hassle-free movement of passengers, 16 AFC gates have been installed at the station.

The metro station will also have two double discharge platforms for easy entraining and detraining of passengers. Apart from these, the station will house adequate ticket counters, sitting benches, a first aid room, toilets for ladies, gents and divyangjan, a public address system, and digital display boards.