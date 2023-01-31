Kolkata Metro’s Kavi Subash-Hemanta Mukherjee stretch to start operations soon – Details here

Kolkata Metro‘s Kavi Subash (New Garia) to Hemanta Mukherjee (Rubi More) stretch of the Orange line is all set to start its commercial operation soon. However, the exact date and time of the service are not yet known. It will be added to the city’s rapid transit network only after getting the green signal from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

In a statement, the Kolkata Metro, nation’s first metro network, said, “This stretch will be opened for a commercial run after obtaining CRS clearance only.”

The 5.4-km stretch is a part of Kavi Subhash- Dumdum Airport via Rajarhat new Metro line. It has been built at a cost of Rs 1,550 crore. It will also be the first time that the two Metro lines of the country’s oldest metro network will be linked at Kavi Subhash station.

List of Stations –

There are five metro stations on this newly built stretch. Those are:

Kavi Subhash (New Garia Area)

Satyajit Ray (Hiland Park Area)

Jyotirindra Nandi (Metro Cash & Carry and Ajoy Nagar Area)

Kavi Sukanta (Abhishikta Crossing Area)

Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Rubi Area).

CRS Inspection

On Monday, a mandatory safety inspection of the newly constructed Metro line from Kavi Subash (New Garia) to Hemanta Mukherjee (Rubi More) was conducted by Suvomoy Mitra, CRS, NF Circle. The inspection started at 09:00 AM. Mitra inspected passenger amenities, the Station Control Room, firefighting arrangements, panels, etc of all stations in this route. Later in the day, he conducted a trolley inspection of the tracks.

In the evening, the speed trial was also conducted on the newly constructed stretch. Several senior railway officers including HN Jaiswal, Principal Chief Engineer, and Additional General Manager, Metro Railway, other senior Metro officers, Amit Roy, ED, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Jyotirmoy Ray, Deputy Commissioner of Railway Safety/Tech/NF Circle was also present during the inspection.

In the recent past, the Kolkata Metro is spreading its wings by leaps and bounds. During the ongoing FY 2022-23, a record 14.23 KM railway route is going to be added to the city’s Metro network. This is the highest-ever expansion in a single year in the history of Kolkata Metro since its inception. Out of it, 8.83 km have already been commissioned.