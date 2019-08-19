Kolkata Metro’s Howrah station by Indian Railways is India’s deepest subway station! Check first look

The first look of the Kolkata Metro’s Howrah station has been revealed by Indian Railways and it is an engineering landmark.

Kolkata Metro is set to have the deepest metro station in India on its network. The Howrah metro station, which is located on the Kolkata Metro’s grand ‘East-West corridor’, is set to be the deepest metro station in the country. As of now, Hauz Khas metro station on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line and Chawri Bazar metro station on Delhi Metro’s Yellow station are among the deepest metro stations in India.

The first look of the Kolkata Metro’s Howrah station has been revealed by Indian Railways and it is an engineering landmark. The station has been structurally completed. This will be an underground station with a depth of 105 feet (32.004 metres) below the surface. Howrah metro station has five slabs. Along with this, the station has 4 levels, Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Howrah metro station is a key station on the Kolkata Metro’s East-West corridor as it will connect one of the busiest Indian Railways’ stations in the country Howrah Junction railway station (HWH) to the metro network of West Bengal’s capital. So passengers boarding or deboarding trains from Howrah Railway station from across the city can travel via metro.

Howrah metro station will also be connected to India’s first under-river metro tunnel. The tunnel is being built beneath the distributary of Ganga- Hooghly river. There will be a twin tunnel and it will be 520-metres long. The tunnel will be located 30 metres below the Hooghly riverbed. The tunnel will connect Howrah metro station and Mahakaran metro station. Passengers travelling between these two stations will spend around one minute under the river. The speed of the metro train will be restricted to 80-km per hour. Kolkata East-West Metro line is 16.6-km long and the project will be completed by 2021, according to reports.

Hauz Khas metro station on Delhi Metro’s magenta line and Chawri Bazar metro station on Delhi metro’s Yellow station are located 30 metres and 25 metres below ground level respectively.