Kolkata Metro’s East-West Metro corridor records highest daily ridership; total 5.49 lakh people travel in 11 days

Kolkata Metro‘s East-West metro corridor has recorded the highest daily footfalls since its inception. A total of 58,267 passengers travelled on February 09, 2023, on the Green line. Around 5.49 lakh passengers travelled by metro rail in the corridor from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023.

This comes at a time when the 46th International Book Fair is underway in the city. Book lovers have preferred ‘Metro rail’ as a mode of transport to reach their destination as it enables them to reach ‘Boi Mela’ comfortably.

During this period, around 4.10 footfalls have been recorded at three metro stations of the East-West Metro corridor: Sealdah, Karunamoyee, and Salt Lake Sector V. Sealdah station has become the busiest metro station recording footfalls of 2,03,010 passengers in the last 10 days. It was followed by Karunamoyee and Salt Lake Sector V which recorded passenger counts of 1,21,835 and 86,126 respectively.

For the convenience of all book lovers of the City of Joy, the Kolkata Metro is running additional services on the Green line. It is operating 120 services (instead of 106) services from Mondays to Saturdays while 80 services will b available on Sundays.

List of Stations on East-West Corridor (Green line)

There are eight stations on the East-West Corridor of Kolkata Metro. Those are – Sealdah, Phoolbagan, Salt Lake stadium, Bengal Chemical, City Centre, Central Park, Karunamoyee, and Salt Lake Sector-V.

Kolkata Book Fair and its history

The 46th International Kolkata Book Fair commenced on January 30, 2023, and will conclude today (February 12, 2023). The fair is taking place at Boimela Prangan, Central Park Mela Ground, Karunamoyee, Salt Lake. The first Kolkata Book Fair was organized on March 05, 1976, on the ground opposite the Academy of Fine Arts, beside the Victoria Memorial. At the time, the entry fee to the fair was 50 paisa.