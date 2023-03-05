Kolkata Metro to run special services for Dolyatra and Holi festivals – Check time table, routes, and other details

For the convenience of commuters during the Dolyatra and Holi festival, the Kolkata Metro has decided to run special services on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. These special services will operate on the blue line and the green line.

Checklist of special services on Dolyatra (Tuesday):-

Blue line –

Kolkata Metro will operate 60 services (30UP + 30DN) instead of 288 services on the blue line. Out of these, 58 services (29 UP + 29 DN) will operate between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar.

Timings of special metro services –

On Dolyatra, the services will start at 14:30 hrs on the blue line. However, the timings of the last services will remain unchanged.

First Service:

From Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar – 14:30 hrs

From Dum Dum to Kavi Subhash – 14:30 hrs

From Dum Dum to Dakshineswar – 14:30 hrs

From Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash – 14:30 hrs

Lists of stations on the blue line:-

There are 24 stations on the Blue line – Dakshineswar, Baranagar, Noapara, Dum Dum, Belgachia, Shyambazar, Shobhabazar Sutanuti, Girish Park, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Central, Chandni Chowk, Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Netaji Bhavan, Jatin Das Park, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Netaji, Masterda Surya Sen, Gitanjali, Kavi Nazrul, Shahid Khudiram, and Kavi Subhash.

Green line –

Kolkata Metro will run 22 services (11 UP + 11 DN) instead of 106 services on the green line. On that day, services will start from 15;00 hrs on this route. Services will be available at an interval of 30 minutes from 15:00 hrs to 20:20 hrs. The last metro services from both terminal stations will be available at 20:00 hrs.

List of Stations on Green line:-

There are eight stations on the Green Line. Those are – Sealdah, Phoolbagan, Salt Lake stadium, Bengal Chemical, City Centre, Central Park, Karunamoyee, and Salt Lake Sector-V.

Checklist of special services on Holi festival (Wednesday):-

The country’s first metro network will run 188 services (94 UP + 94 DN). Out of these, 164 services (82 UP + 82 DN) will operate between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar. While, on the green line, a total of 90 services will operate.