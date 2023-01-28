Kolkata Metro to run additional services during 46th International Book Fair – Check timings here

For the convenience of all book lovers of the City of Joy, the Kolkata Metro will run additional services from January 31, 2023, to February 12, 2023, on the occasion of 46th International Kolkata Book Fair. This service will only be available on its East-West Corridor (Green Line).

The city’s rapid transit system will run 120 services (instead of 106) services from Mondays to Saturdays while 80 services will b available on Sundays.

Services from Mondays to Saturdays

The country’s first metro network will run 60 UP and 60 Dn trains on the Green line during the fair days. The trains will be available from 06:50 hours (instead of 06:55 hrs) to 22:00 hrs. The trains will run at an interval of 12 minutes from 14:40 hrs to 21:19 hrs (instead of 16.55 hrs. to 20.00 hrs) during the period.

The first metro services on the Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V route will begin at 06.50 hrs while Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah will start at 07:00 hrs. The last metro will depart from Sealdah towards Salt Lake Sector V at 21:35 hrs.

Service on Sundays

The country’s first underground metro network will operate 40 UP and 40 Dn trains during the period. The train services will be available from 12:50 hrs to 22:00 hrs. The first metro service on the Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V route will begin at 12:50 hrs while the last metro train will depart from Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah at 21:40 hrs.

List of Stations on East-West Corridor (Green line)

There are eight stations on the Green line. Those are – Sealdah, Phoolbagan, Salt Lake stadium, Bengal Chemical, City Centre, Central Park, Karunamoyee, and Salt Lake Sector-V.

Book Fair and its history

The 46th International Kolkata Book Fair will commence on January 30, 2023, and will conclude on February 12, 2023, at Boimela Prangan, Central Park Mela Ground, Karunamoyee, Salt Lake. The first Kolkata Book Fair was organized on March 05, 1976, on the ground opposite the Academy of Fine Arts, besides the Victoria Memorial. At the time, the entry fee to the fair was 50 paisa.