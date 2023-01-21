Kolkata metro to run 234 services on Netaji’s birthday – Check timings and other details here

Good news for commuters! Kolkata Metro will run 234 services on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Birthday on January 23, 2023. The 117 UP and 117 DN services will operate on the North-South corridor of the country’s oldest metro network. The train will run from 06:50 hours to 22:35 hours on the Blue line.

North – South corridor (Blue line)

The first service from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar and Dumdum to Kavi Subhas will start at 06:50 hrs while from Dumdum to Dakshineswar and Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas will commence at 06:55 hrs and 07:00 hrs respectively.

The last service from Kavi Subhas to Dumdum and Dumdum to Kavi Subhas will begin at 21:40 hrs while from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas and Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar will start at 21:28 hrs and 21:30 hrs respectively.

List of stations on Blue line

There are 24 stations on the Blue line – Dakshineswar, Baranagar, Noapara, Dum Dum, Belgachia, Shyambazar, Shobhabazar Sutanuti, Girish Park, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Central, Chandni Chowk, Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Netaji Bhavan, Jatin Das Park, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Netaji, Masterda Surya Sen, Gitanjali, Kavi Nazrul, Shahid Khudiram, Kavi Subhash

East – West Corridor (Green line)

On the occasion of Netaji’s birthday, the country’s first metro will also operate 90 services on the East-West Corridor. There are eight stations on the Green line. They are – Sealdah, Phoolbagan, Salt Lake stadium, Bengal Chemical, City Centre, Central Park, Karunamoyee, and Salt Lake Sector-V

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Metro has successfully completed Electronic-Interlocking Work at Dum Dum Panel on January 15, 2023. The modification will improve operational flexibility, and enhance the safety and efficiency of the Panel Operators. With the help of this computer-controlled system, incidents like failure of points and signals will be significantly reduced.