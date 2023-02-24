Kolkata Metro to operate additional services on weekends for convenience of board examinees! Check list, timings and more

There’s good news for all secondary and higher secondary students! For the convenience of examinees, the Kolkata Metro will run additional services on Saturdays. The additional services will operate on the blue line. A total of eight special services i.e. 4 UP and 4 Dn trains will run on February 25, March 4, 18, and 25. This will be added to the existing 234 services.

The additional metro services will benefit the students to commute from home to exam centers and vice versa. Using the metro rail, students can travel easily and without facing any sort of hassle on exam days.

Check list of special services:-

A total of four trains will ply between Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas metro stations while the rest four will run between Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar metro stations.

Timings of special metro services:-

Four Special Services between 10:00 hrs to 12:00 hrs

At 09:50 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas

At 11:06 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas

At 10:00 hrs from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar

At 10:55 hrs from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar

Four special services between 15:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs

At 15:04 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas

At 16:15 hrs from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas

At 15:10 hrs from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar

At 16:12 hrs from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar

The city’s rapid transit system is running metro trains at an interval of 5-6 minutes before and after the exams from February 23 – March 04, 2023, and from March 14, 2023, to March 27, 2023.

Lists of stations on the blue line:-

There are 24 stations on the Blue line – Dakshineswar, Baranagar, Noapara, Dum Dum, Belgachia, Shyambazar, Shobhabazar Sutanuti, Girish Park, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Central, Chandni Chowk, Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Netaji Bhavan, Jatin Das Park, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Netaji, Masterda Surya Sen, Gitanjali, Kavi Nazrul, Shahid Khudiram, and Kavi Subhash.