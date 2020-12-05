Kolkata Metro to increase number of daily services, travelling to become more convenient for senior citizens

The number of services being provided by Metro Railway will be increased to 204 daily. (Photo source: IE)

In a bid to further enhance passenger convenience, Kolkata Metro has decided to increase the number of daily services from December 7. The information was shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on microblogging site Twitter on Saturday. The Metro Railway in the city will also extend the timings of its services and will now provide services after every 7 minutes during peak hours.

According to the information shared by Goyal, the number of services being provided by Metro Railway will be increased to 204 daily from the present 190. “People of the city can rejoice as from December 7, Kolkata Metro will increase services to 204 per day from Monday to Saturday. To enhance the passenger experience, services will be available every 7 minutes during morning and evening peak hours,” Goyal tweeted.

The first service from both ends i.e. from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash will now start at 7 am instead of 8 in the morning. Similarly, it will start one hour in advance from Noapara i.e. at 7.09 am instead of 8.09 am. From Monday onwards, the last train Noapara will leave at 21.24 hours instead of 20.55 hours and Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 21.30 hours instead of 21.00.

To make travelling easier for kids, women, and senior citizens, Kolkata Metro has done away with the requirement of e-passes. They will not be required to produce e-passes throughout the day. All other passengers can avail this benefit between 7 am and 8:30 am in the morning and 8 pm onwards in the evening.

Also, no tokens will be issued and travellers are required to use their smart cards to avail the services. This has been the practice ever since the Metro resumed operations following the outbreak of coronavirus.