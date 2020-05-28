Kolkata Metro starts preparing to resume services when required; conducts maintenance trial runs of trains

Trial runs of Metro trains are being started by the Kolkata Metro Railway.

Kolkata Metro: From today, trial runs of Metro trains are being started by the Kolkata Metro Railway for maintenance of its rolling stock, signalling systems as well as other facilities. According to an official quoted in a PTI report, this will be done to keep the Kolkata Metro services ready as and when they are allowed to be restarted. Due to the lockdown, the Metro services across the country were suspended by the government to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading. According to the official, since the rakes have been idling for more than two months owing to the novel coronavirus outbreak-related nationwide lockdown, the Kolkata Metro trains will be operated along the Noapara-Kavi Subhash north-south alignment for maintenance and servicing.

The maintenance employees of Kolkata Metro will travel by these trains and will get down at every Metro station for keeping all the systems and facilities in working condition. This will be done to prepare the Kolkata Metro railway system for resuming services as and when permission is granted by the Central Government, the official stated. Further to this, the official was quoted saying that from Thursday onwards, the trial of rolling stock and assets will be done since the Metro trains have not been operated for over two months due to the lockdown. Moreover, as part of the trial, all the rakes will be run, the official added.

Earlier, the Kolkata Metro Railway had said that after recommencement of services, strict social distancing norms would be maintained by commuters at every point from entry to travelling by the Metro trains. This may result in a reduced number of commuters, to be allowed to travel in the Metro trains.

Meanwhile, detailed cleaning and maintenance procedures are also being carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC). Recently, it was reported that the employees of Delhi Metro were being trained to adhere to safety norms, making them ready for their jobs whenever the metro services are resumed.