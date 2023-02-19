Kolkata Metro: Soon ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app be available in Hindi and English – Details here

For the convenience of commuters, Kolkata Metro‘s mobile application ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ will soon be available in two more languages: Hindi and Bengali. The move aims to make the mobile application more user-friendly and popular among people who are not much proficient in English.
The ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ mobile app developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), was launched on March 05, 2022. The app has gained huge popularity among users. A total of 2,48,470 users have downloaded the app on their smartphones so far.
The mobile application has a 4.6-star rating in Google Play Store. It was last updated on October 15, 2022. To download the app, the smartphone should support Android version 5.0 or above.
Benefits:-
With the help of the ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app, commuters can easily recharge their smart cards. They can also book QR code-based tickets at any time from the comforts of their homes or office. The app is helping Metro commuters to save time as they don’t need to stand in long queues in front of the booking counters to re-charge their Smart Cards or purchase Tokens.
The metro railway officials are making awareness among commuters to use the mobile application. For this, special promotional films on how to download and use are being shown on platform televisions of North-South and East-West Metro stations.
Know how to recharge Metro Smart cards through the ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app:-
- Download the mobile application from Google Play Store.
- Sign up for the app using relevant credentials.
- After registration, log in with a valid ID and Password.
- Keep your ‘Location’ on.
- Click on ‘Booking’ and then ‘Top Up Card’.
- Now enter details of your metro card, mobile number, email id, and recharge amount.
- Recheck the details and then proceed to make payment.
- The payment can be made via Net Banking, Rupay, Maestro, Master Card, Visa Card, or UPI.
- After successful payment, visit the CBCT machines placed at metro stations to update the amount by touching the smart card to the CBCT machines for a duration of 30 seconds.