Kolkata Metro: Soon ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app be available in Hindi and English – Details here

For the convenience of commuters, Kolkata Metro‘s mobile application ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ will soon be available in two more languages: Hindi and Bengali. The move aims to make the mobile application more user-friendly and popular among people who are not much proficient in English.

The ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ mobile app developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), was launched on March 05, 2022. The app has gained huge popularity among users. A total of 2,48,470 users have downloaded the app on their smartphones so far.

Also Read: Kolkata Metro’s Orange line to transform city’s transport; will act as gateway for industrial estate, educational and medical hub – Details inside

The mobile application has a 4.6-star rating in Google Play Store. It was last updated on October 15, 2022. To download the app, the smartphone should support Android version 5.0 or above.

Benefits:-

With the help of the ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app, commuters can easily recharge their smart cards. They can also book QR code-based tickets at any time from the comforts of their homes or office. The app is helping Metro commuters to save time as they don’t need to stand in long queues in front of the booking counters to re-charge their Smart Cards or purchase Tokens.

The metro railway officials are making awareness among commuters to use the mobile application. For this, special promotional films on how to download and use are being shown on platform televisions of North-South and East-West Metro stations.

Also Read: India launches 1st indigenously developed ATS system for DMRC; becomes 6th country to have its own ATS products

Know how to recharge Metro Smart cards through the ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app:-