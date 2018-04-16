Kolkata Metro rake stranded inside tunnel; here’s what happened

According to Kolkata Metro officials, yesterday, a rake of Kolkata Metro got stranded partly inside a tunnel following an electrical snag, creating panic among metro commuters. Kolkata Metro CPRO Indrani Banerjee said that the incident happened around 9.30 PM when the south-bound non-AC metro rake developed a major electrical snag. According to Indrani Banerjee, two coaches of the metro rake got inside the Netaji Bhavan metro station while others were stranded behind the tunnel.

Witnessing electrical flash from the lines, metro commuters started panicking and a few of the commuters tried to come out breaking the windows. According to metro officials, it took almost 20 minutes to evacuate all the metro commuters from the rake but no one fell sick.

According to the CPRO, the incident led to disruption of metro services for about half-an-hour after which with the help of the UP line south-bound metro services were started.

Indrani Banerjee said that the flash was mainly because of the snag that led to power trip. Further to this, the metro service came to a halt. She also claimed that Kolkata Metro is investigating the matter.

According to a ToI report, few kids were injured at the near-stampede situation.