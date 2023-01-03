Kolkata Metro: More than 5000 people get on board Joka-Taratala metro’s maiden commercial run

The commercial services on the Joka-Taratala section of the Kolkata purple line Metro started on Monday. The new stretch was virtually flagged by PM Modi on December 30. The first train left from Joka at around 10 am and reached Taratala. The first batch of over 300 passengers took the train.

Although passengers were satisfied with the service, some believed the route is not of much use until it is connected to the Majerhat Railway Station, the Indian Express reported. Several passengers travel to Kolkata from the south suburban areas daily for employment purposes through Majerhat Railway station.

The first 100 passengers who boarded the train were given roses as a token of appreciation. Kaushik Mitra, the deputy chief operations officer of the Metro Railway, handed over the first token to the first commuter, Pradip Chatterjee. He was also presented with a gift for becoming the first person onboard the train for its maiden commercial run.

The route will have 12 services a day, with six up and six down. The trains will leave from Joka at 10 am, 11, 12, noon, 3 pm, 4 pm, and 5 pm, while those from Taratala will leave at 10:30 am, 11:30 am, and 12:30 pm.

The first phase of the project involves six stations. These include Joka, Thakurpukur, and Behala Chowrasta, as well as Taratala and Behala Bazar. The lowest fare on this route is 5 Rs.

Currently, the next train arrives only after the earlier train has reached its destination which is at an interval of around 30 minutes. Construction in the Joka-Taratala metro route has been going on for the last 12 years before it became operational on October 30.

According to locals, the service is very good, with the hourly frequency as of now and a break in the schedule from noon to 4 pm. This metro rail stretch has given them hope that the entire route will eventually be covered.

Once complete the corridor will be a 16-kilometer link between Joka and BBD Bag. As of now, the route terminates at the Metro hub at the Esplanade. The section connecting Taratala and Majerhat will eventually lead to the south suburban areas of Kolkata reaching the city’s heart.