Kolkata Metro Joka-Taratala to start its maiden service on January 2! Check fare, timings, and other details

The commercial service in the Joka-Taratala stretch of Kolkata Metro’s Purple line will start from January 02, 2022. The train will run at a gap of 30 minutes.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, a senior railway official said that for the time being, there will be ‘One train Only system’. The official further added that the number of train services will be increased depending on the passenger’s reviews.

Earlier, in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 6.5 km stretch of the Joka- Esplanade Metro project via video conferencing.

The trial run of Kolkata Metro’s purple line was conducted last week. The stretch has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2,475 crore. The people living in the southern part of the city like Sarsuna, Dakghar, Muchipara and South 24 Parganas will be immensely benefited from the inauguration of this project.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Railways approved the fare structure on this route. The lowest fare for travelling on this route is Rs 5 while the highest is Rs 20.

List of Metro stations:-

There are six metro stations on this stretch. Those are as follows-

Joka

Thakurpukur

Sakher Bazar

Behala Chowrasta

Behala Bazar

Taratala

Apart from this, the Prime Minister also flagged off East India’s first Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high speed train will ply between Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. The blue and white colour train will ply six days a week.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri railway station. He also dedicated four railway projects to the nation.