Kolkata Metro introduces G-20 themed new Smart Card – Check how it looks here

Cheers to Kolkata Metro commuters! Now, passengers of Kolkata Metro will be able to avail the facility of a new type of smart card. The new smart card was launched on Friday. Chandrima Roy, Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM), introduced this new Smart Card by handing over it to a Metro commuter at Kalighat Metro station.

This new look smart card was unveiled by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on December 30, 2022, after the inauguration of the Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line.

Also Read: Now you can watch news, movies, songs while travelling in THIS metro

How it looks

The new look smart cards have a G-20 logo. India has assumed the G-20 presidency on December 01, 2022. The G-20 Presidency offers a unique opportunity for the country to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme, and website of our G-20 Presidency would reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world.

How to get the new smart card:

The card will be available at all the booking counters of three corridors – Blue, Green and Purple lines.

Last year, the country’s first metro network has issued newly designed co-branded tokens on its routes. These new tokens have been branded with two well-known market giants. The move aims to enhance its non-fare revenue earnings.

Also Read: Kolkata Metro to run 278 services, Know when, where and other details

Non-Fare revenue earnings

The Ministry of Railways has taken various initiatives to enhance the non-fare revenue (NFR) in order to increase earnings apart from traditional sources of income. As part of this, Kolkata Metro also has taken various innovative steps with the latest being the installation of LED screens inside the metro rakes.

The Metro Railway has earned Rs 21.83 crores from April 01, 2022, to December 31, 2022. It has ranked fifth amongst all the Zonal Railways in NFR earnings.