Kolkata Metro introduces Dalian rake in its service, makes maiden run from Dum Dum Metro station – Know its features and other details

For the convenience of passengers, Kolkata Metro has introduced a new rake in its service. The new rake MR-501 was introduced to the commercial services on Friday at Dum Dum metro station. The MR-501 rake is popularly known as Dalian rake. It commenced its maiden run from Dum Dum Metro station to Park Street Metro station.

Features of new Dalian rake:-

The new rake will increase the comfort and joy of riding for the commuters in the ‘City of Joy’. The Dalian rake is equipped with many latest features including passenger amenities, technical and safety. The rakes have large seating capacity, better air conditioning, noise reduction feature, eye-soothing illumination etc. It also has a 100 mm wider door in comparison to the existing AC rakes.

Passenger amenities:

The new rake includes various passenger friendly features such as wider doors for easy Entry and Exit, jerk free ride, full CCTV coverage inside saloon, modular and wider vestibules, more seating capacity, more seats marked for senior citizen and specially abled, aesthetically designed interior, improved Air diffuser, high capacity ACs, small and sleek alarm device with outside indication lamp, brighter multicolour multilingual display board, lesser noise, uniform illumination, wheelchair parking facility and door side handrails.

Technical features:

The new MR-501 rake has more environment friendly features like – rain water channels, paint-free stainless steel car body, improved door channel with side stopper and improved specific energy consumption.

Safety features:

The Dalian metro rake also has many advanced features to enhance the safety of commuters during their journey. It has a disc brake system, controlled discharge fire extinguishers with strap, wider evacuation door and evacuation ramp with anti-skid rubber flooring.

About Kolkata metro:-

Kolkata Metro is the country’s oldest metro network system. At present, the rapid transit system has three corridors – East-West corridor, North – South corridor, and Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line.