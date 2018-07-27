Kolkata Metro GM assesses construction at airport station yard – biggest such underground facility in India

Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said that Vijayvargiya reviewing the construction work of the underground Bimanbandar station yard, stressed on speedy completion of the work and instructed all concerned to take steps in that direction. (IE)

Kolkata Metro Railway general manager Ajay Vijayvargiya today made an on the spot assessment of construction work of Bimanbandar metro station yard, the largest such underground facility in the country. Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said that Vijayvargiya reviewing the construction work of the underground Bimanbandar station yard, stressed on speedy completion of the work and instructed all concerned to take steps in that direction. “Bimanbandar station yard will be the biggest underground yard in the country and is the integrated station of two allignments – New Garia-Airport and Noapara-Barasat lines,” Banerjee said.

The station will serve the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International NSCBI Airport and work on the New Garia-Airport line is expected to be completed by mid-2021. Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani had in March this year said that the entire East-West Metro route from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V passing under the Ganga, New Garia to NSCBI Airport and a nine-km stretch from Joka to Majherhat in the Joka-BBD Bag route will be completed within approximately the next three years.

Stating that construction work is on in full swing, Banerjee said that the yard consists of six tracks and has a width of 41.6 metres and a length of 550 metres. The diaphragm wall and plunge piles are nearing completion and work of the top slab is under progress, she said.