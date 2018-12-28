Kolkata Metro fire: Passengers fall sick, services hit; here is what happened

Rescue workers carry a Kolkata Metro passenger who had fallen ill due to the smoke, out of a station on Thursday. (PTI)

Kolkata Metro fire: At least 40 passengers fell ill and some became semi-unconscious after a fire broke out in one of the air-conditioned coaches of Kolkata Metro on Thursday evening. Passengers panicked after the smoke-filled coaches. The officials said smoke was seen coming out of the Dum Dum-bound metro rake soon after the train left the Maidan station at 5 PM. The fire was brought under control by the metro staff through water hydrants. Two separate teams from West Bengal fire service and Kolkata Police disaster management group evacuated the passengers around 6 pm from the metro tunnel. Around 40 passengers were rushed to SSKM Hospital while five were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

According to Kolkata Metro Railway CPRO Indrani Banerjee, the power connection was switched off and the fire was doused. As per officials, all the passengers were evacuated and there was no casualty. Metro services were temporarily suspended after the incident. Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Rajeev Kumar, and DG, Fire Services, Jagmohan also rushed to the spot after being instructed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He was asked to prepare a report over the incident after some accused the Metro Rail of the negligence of duty.

Also Read: Great step! Indian Railways increases reservation quota of lower berths for women and senior citizens

As per PTI report, Kolkata Metro officials denied the delay. Metro authorities said that after the fire was put out, the emergency gate was opened and evacuation of passengers started. A statement by the authorities said that a probe had been ordered into the incident and that the security helpline and women’s helpline had answered a total of 50 calls over the issue.

To add to commuter woes, radio taxis were scarce due to a strike by drivers. Those who flouted the strike call were thrashed by striking cabbies at several places on the EM Bypass, including the Ruby Hospital crossing.