Kolkata Metro East-West corridor: Good news! Section from Sector V to Salt Lake Stadium to be inaugurated

The inaugural run will be flagged off today. (image: Metro Rail Kolkata Twitter handle)

Kolkata Metro East-West corridor: The much-awaited first phase of Kolkata Metro’s East-West corridor connecting Sector V with Salt Lake Stadium is being inaugurated today by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. The inaugural run will be flagged off today, however, the commercial services will commence on Friday, according to an official quoted in a PTI report. The corridor will connect Sector V, Bengal Chemical, Karunamoyee, City Centre, Central Park, and Salt Lake Stadium metro stations. The East-West Metro corridor between Sector V and Howrah Maidan stations, once completed, will be an engineering marvel as it will comprise both- a 5.8 km long elevated viaduct and a 10.8 km long underground section.

For the first time in India, the tunnels have been bored under the river Hooghly to link Howrah and Kolkata through the rapid transit system. According to the report, the first phase of the Metro service will be on the overground viaduct section. Last year, the project suffered a major hurdle when during the tunnelling work an aquifer burst, leading to huge ground settlement as well as the collapse of several buildings in central Kolkata’s Bowbazar area. A senior Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) official said that due to the incident, the completion of the entire project, which was scheduled in the month of June 2021, may get delayed by a year.

The resumption of the tunnelling work got a nod from the Calcutta High Court, which had been halted since August 31 last year. The court accepted a report by IIT-Madras and in consultation with the institute, directed the KMRCL to restart work between Esplanade and Sealdah metro stations.

The rapid transit system, which is 16.6 km long, connecting Howrah and Kolkata, is likely to be completed by mid-2022, the official said. According to him, work on 9.8 km stretch of the corridor’s 10.9 km long underground section has already been completed. Now, work on only a little more than a kilometre is remaining, he added.