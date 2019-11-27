Kolkata Metro commuters alert: Fares hiked! Prepare to shell out more money from next month

The new fare will come into effect from 5 December 2019.

Kolkata Metro commuters alert! If you are a Kolkata Metro user then prepare to shell out extra money for travelling! From next month, passengers availing the Kolkata Metro service would have to shell out more money for travelling longer distances. On Tuesday, Kolkata Metro announced that the fares to travel longer distance have been increased. The revision of rates for Kolkata Metro commuters took place after a gap of six years. Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee was quoted in a PTI report saying that the minimum fare of Rs 5 has not changed for the first two-kilometres journey, however, for the next three kilometres, the fare has now been increased to Rs 10.

According to Banerjee, the Kolkata Metro fare has been increased by Rs 5 for all the subsequent stages from the existing rates. She further stated that the new fare will come into effect from 5 December 2019.

Interestingly, Kolkata Metro is the oldest rapid transit system in the country. It runs both AC as well as non-AC rakes in the north-south axis of the city, covering a distance of more than 27 km from Noapara to Kavi Shubhash metro station. In Kolkata, the minimum fare of ordinary buses is Rs 7, while the minimum fare of mini buses is Rs 8. The AC bus services in the metropolis cost Rs 20 or Rs 25 in the initial stage, the report said.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Kolkata Metro East-West corridor project is expected to be delayed by up to one year. This is because of the accident that occurred due to aquifer burst in the Bowbazar area in the month of August this year. Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRC) stated that the 16.6-km-long rapid transit system project, which was earlier scheduled to be completed by the month of June 2021, will now be delayed by around six months to one year.