Kolkata Metro authorities make entry, exit at Kavi Subhash Metro station a piece of cake! Here’s how

For the convenience of commuters, Kolkata Metro has installed six AFC-PC gates at Kavi Subhash Metro station. The move aims to benefit all the passengers for making smooth entry and exit from the station premises. The new AFC-PC gates will soon be in operation.

The new bi-directional gates have also been installed keeping in mind the expected rush in the future as Kavi Subhash Metro station will act as the meeting point of the existing Blue Line and the Orange Line (soon-to-be-inaugurated). These new gates are able to handle about 2,700 passengers in an hour. This is for the first time in the history of the country’s oldest metro network, that two metro lines will get linked at a station.

Also Read: Tribute to Bharat Ratna Satyajit Ray: Kolkata metro station to be named after the maestro filmmaker

If the commuter wants to avail of the services of Eastern Railway from New Garia station, then they have to de-board at the Down platform of Kavi Subhash Metro station, from where they can easily punch their Metro Tokens or Smart Cards to exit the station premise.

The existing AFC-PC gates adjacent to the Down Metro platform, which serve the passengers of Blue Line now, will be dismantled in the coming days. This will allow the seamless transition of passengers from one line to the other.

Integrated ticketing system:-

Kolkata Metro will introduce an Integrated ticketing system for commuters travelling from Blue Line to Orange Line. With this new system in place, the passengers would not have to purchase separate tickets while interchanging at Kavi Subhash Metro station, and thereby this will prove to be beneficial for the commuters and also saves a lot of time.

Also Read: Kolkata Metro: Soon ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app be available in Hindi and English – Details here

About Kavi Subhash Metro station:-

The commercial services on the much-awaited Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay stretch of the Orange line will commence soon. The Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukherjee stretch is a part of Kavi Subhash – Dumdum Airport via Rajarhat new Metro line. The newly developed Kavi Subhash station is adjacent to Eastern Railway’s New Garia station, and hence passengers coming from places like Canning, Diamond Harbour, and Namkhana can easily reach the ‘City of Joy’ in much lesser time.