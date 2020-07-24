Kolkata Metro East West Metro begins trials for automatic train operation mode; what it means

Kolkata Metro began the trials for running the rakes in ATO mode on Monday.

Kolkata Metro: Trials have been started by the Kolkata East-West Metro for running its rakes in the automatic train operation mode. This will facilitate increasing the frequency between two trains from the present five-six minutes to four minutes. Kolkata Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee was quoted in a PTI report, saying that the rakes of the East-West Metro can run in two modes – Automatic Train Protection (ATP) mode and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) mode.

According to the official, the existing system in which trains in the East-West Metro corridor were being run was ATP. The frequency between two metro trains can be increased to four minutes, with the introduction of the ATO system, Banerjee said. In the ATO mode, the trains will do away with the time loss caused by motormen’s manual driving, thus ensuring increased train frequency.

According to Banerjee, Kolkata Metro began the trials for running the rakes in ATO mode on Monday. The rakes have been manufactured by BEML, she said. The official further said that the interface of rolling stock with the signalling system is involved in this phase of the trial. During the trial, there has not been any glitch so far and if required, fine-tuning will be done further. As per the mode of ATO, the metro train rakes will run using the Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) system, Banerjee said.

The operations of metro trains using the CBTC system will be totally menu-driven, the Kolkata Metro spokesperson said. According to a technocrat, using wireless communications, the CBTC system integrates equipment installed on the metro trains with the land-based ones. In the ATO mode as well, the motormen will be very much there in the train’s cab, but only to close the doors. Banerjee said. The train doors will automatically open. While operating the metro trains, the ATO mode will also ensure maintaining of required speed limits as well as the metro rail travel will be jerk-free with smooth braking, the spokesperson added.