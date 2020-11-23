Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor: Underground Sealdah station being constructed adjacent to main station

Work on the underground Sealdah Metro station is currently in progress.

Kolkata Metro Sealdah Station: Work in progress! Soon, the Kolkata Metro rail network will boast the new Sealdah Metro station, which will fall on the East-West Metro Corridor. Recently, the Railway Ministry said the construction work on the underground Sealdah Metro station is currently in progress. The underground Sealdah Metro station is located adjacent to the Sealdah main station building. Recently, the revised cost for Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor Project has been approved by the Central government. The East-West Metro Corridor project is likely to cost an amount of Rs 8,575 crore. The work on this project is expected to complete by the end of 2021.

The 16.6 km long Kolkata Metro’s East-West Metro Corridor will have an elevated stretch of 5.8 km and an underground stretch of 10.8 km. Under this East-West Metro corridor project, a corridor is being developed between Salt Lake Sector-V to Howrah Maidan. The metro corridor project is being executed by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation. The project is said to give a boost to ‘Make in India’ policy as metro transits will be procured from BEML which will be worth over Rs 900 crore. Also, 60% rake components are produced in India. Apart from this, the project involves 100% indigenization of components of the track fastening system. Following are some key benefits of the project: