Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor: Underground Sealdah station being constructed adjacent to main station

November 23, 2020 4:13 PM

The 16.6 km long Kolkata Metro's East-West Metro Corridor will have an elevated stretch of 5.8 km and an underground stretch of 10.8 km.

Work on the underground Sealdah Metro station is currently in progress.

Kolkata Metro Sealdah Station: Work in progress! Soon, the Kolkata Metro rail network will boast the new Sealdah Metro station, which will fall on the East-West Metro Corridor. Recently, the Railway Ministry said the construction work on the underground Sealdah Metro station is currently in progress. The underground Sealdah Metro station is located adjacent to the Sealdah main station building. Recently, the revised cost for Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor Project has been approved by the Central government. The East-West Metro Corridor project is likely to cost an amount of Rs 8,575 crore. The work on this project is expected to complete by the end of 2021.

The 16.6 km long Kolkata Metro’s East-West Metro Corridor will have an elevated stretch of 5.8 km and an underground stretch of 10.8 km. Under this East-West Metro corridor project, a corridor is being developed between Salt Lake Sector-V to Howrah Maidan. The metro corridor project is being executed by Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation. The project is said to give a boost to ‘Make in India’ policy as metro transits will be procured from BEML which will be worth over Rs 900 crore. Also, 60% rake components are produced in India. Apart from this, the project involves 100% indigenization of components of the track fastening system. Following are some key benefits of the project:

  • The East-West corridor will offer an efficient, eco-friendly and safe transport system
  • With this corridor, there will be a reduction in travel time and the consumption of fuel
  • There will be a reduction in pollution and accident as well as capex on road infrastructure
  • It eyes enhanced Transit Oriented Development
  • It is likely to generate additional revenue and an increase is expected in the value of land bank in the corridor
  • The East-West corridor project will create jobs
  • Some of the other benefits include help in pollution control, ease in traffic congestion and enhanced rural-urban connectivity

