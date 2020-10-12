Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor: Howrah-bound tunnel complete; work on other tunnel to start in January

Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor Project: Recently, a critical part of Kolkata Metro East-West corridor’s construction was completed! According to a KMRC official quoted in a PTI report, one of the two tunnels connecting Howrah to Salt Lake via Kolkata under the river Hooghly was completed as the boring machine reached Sealdah. The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named Urvi reached Sealdah completing the Howrah-bound tunnel. The official said the tunnel is being developed as part of the rapid transport project that is 16.6 kilometres long, between Howrah Maidan and Sector V in Salt Lake. A stretch of 10.8 km of the total project is underground, while the rest of the 5.8 km section is elevated.

According to the KMRC official, the TBM Urvi broke open a metre-wide concrete barrier at Sealdah and it will now be turned around to complete the work of the other tunnel, which is incomplete as the machine boring met with an accident at Kolkata’s Bowbazar area in the month of August last year. The development work for the other tunnel of the East-West corridor is likely to start in mid-January, the official stated. Last year after TBM Chundee hit an aquifer on August 31, the tunneling work was put on hold. The accident led to severe ground subsidence as well as the collapse of buildings at the Bowbazar area in central Kolkata.

A joyous moment for Kolkatans &a remarkable feat of Kolkata Metro: Tunnel Boring Machine Urvi has entered Sealdah station.The east bound tunneling work from Howrah Maidan to Sealdah station under the river Hooghly is now complete.A big step for the Project nearing its completion pic.twitter.com/RnSUH75JEA — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 11, 2020

According to the report, with TBM Chundee getting damaged beyond repair in last year’s accident, the work is being done with Urvi. For the tunnel, the construction activities began in the month of February but due to the nationwide lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the work had to be stalled again in March. After the relaxations were announced, it restarted again. Before the accident at Bowbazar, the two TBMs were working parallel, boring tunnels for the East-West Metro corridor’s up and down lines, the report added.