Kochi water metro project: Modi government gives environment clearance; Kerala to have India’s 1st water metro

Kerala will soon have India’s first water metro! The environment clearance for the ambitious project has been provided by the Modi government, paving way for the infrastructure project to come up in Kochi. The project, worth Rs 819 crore, would provide better connectivity to islands around Kochi with the mainland area. The approval was given by the Union Environment Ministry after looking at the views of its green panel. A joint venture firm of the Centre and Kerala government, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has been selected as the implementing agency of the proposed project. KMRL is also the nodal agency for Kochi metro, as per PTI report.

Kochi water metro project: All you need to know

Kochi water metro project will have 16 identified routes in Kochi. These routes in Kochi will provide connectivity to 38 terminals across 10 islands. Kochi water metro project will have 78.2 km channel length and two boatyards, according to the PTI report.

Kochi is the first city in India to have water transport that will serve as a feeder service to the metro. Kochi water metro project also eyes to have 78 fuel-efficient, fast, and air-conditioned ferries carrying passengers to 38 jetties. 18 out of 38 jetties will be developed as main boat hubs. The remaining will be minor jetties that are meant for transit services.

As a social initiative, KMRL has will take up the development of 7 additional terminals such as Vaduthala, Info Park, Mulavukad View Point, Njarackal, and Embarkation jetty, the report said.

The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 819 crore. Around 9.51 hectare of land needs to be acquired for the Kochi water metro project. German Bank, KfW will provide financial assistance to the project, KMRL said in its website.

The proposed water metro project aims at providing easy access to scenic islands around the mainland Kochi. Apart from this, the proposed project is considered to enhance overall employment opportunities, KMRL was quoted as saying by PTI.