Kochi Metro’s new stretch from Maharaja College to Thaikoodam with 5 new stations opens – details of new route

Kochi Metro phase 1 corridor has stretched from Aluva to Thaikoodam, with 5 new stations in the present phase

Big news for Kochi Metro passengers! The new stretch of Kochi Metro network, spanning from Maharaja College junction to Thaikoodam was recently inaugurated in the city by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to a PTI report, the Chief Minister inaugurated services at the inaugural function held at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium and presided over by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, E Sreedharan, India’s Metro man and few other dignitaries. The new stretch has opened five new Kochi Metro stations namely, Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thaikoodam.

Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL) is the implementing body of the Kochi Metro network. According to the Kochi Metro’s official website, some of the specifications of the Kochi Metro trains and its network are as follows:

Kochi Metro trains have a design speed of 90 km per hour and an average speed of 35 km per hour.

The total train length of Kochi Metro is 66.55 metres having three metro coaches and a capacity of 975 passengers, including crush load and seating

In Phase 1, the Kochi Metro network spans from Aluva to Petta. However, the stretch was opened just from Aluva to Maharaja College metro station. But now with the inauguration, the corridor has stretched from Aluva to Thaikoodam, with new stations in the present phase

The estimated completion cost of the Kochi Metro project is Rs 5181.79 crore

Recently, Alstom India had rolled out the 100th metro trainset from its state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing facility located in the city of Sricity in Andhra Pradesh. With the delivery of this 100th trainset from the facility, KMRCL’s order for 25 Kochi Metro trainsets by Alstom had been completed. The Kochi Metro network operates trains that are entirely custom-built under the Modi government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative at Alstom’s manufacturing facility, situated in Sricity.