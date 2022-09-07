Kochi Metro Rail project’s 2nd phase gets a nod from Centre, 11km stretch to cost Rs 1,957 crore

The Union Cabinet gave its nod for the construction of the second phase of Kochi Metro Rail project, which will travel through 11 stations covering a distance of over 11 kilometers. According to a central government statement prepatory work on the project, including the widening of the road near the airport, is progressing well. The project has been comissioned on an estimated cost of Rs 1,957 crore.

The first phase of the project, which started in Aluva and ended at Petta, is fully operational since December 2014. The second phase, which was commissioned in 2017 by then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be taken up from the JLN Stadium to Infopark, and will also pass Kakkanad.

The first phase of the project, which is the elevated portion of the Kochi Metro Rail project, is being implemented as a state-sector project. It involves the construction of viaduct of 1.80 km between Petta to SN Junction at estimated cost of Rs 710.93 crore. Kochi Metro Phase 1 B Project of 1.20 km from SN Junction to Thripunithura Terminal is also under construction as state sector project.

PM Modi flagged off Phase 1A — the first stretch of Kochi Metro Rail from SN Junction to Vadakkekottaon on September 1. He also laid the foundation stone for Kochi Metro Phase 2. The works of Vadakkekotta, SN Junction stations, and Panamkutty bridge started on October 16, 2019.

The combined Phase I and Phase II of the Kochi Metro Rail project will link the commercial and residential areas of the city with major transit hubs. This will reinforce the concept of multi-modal connectivity.

The Vadakkekotta station, which is the biggest of the metro stations, has a total area of 4.3 lakh square feet, making it the most commercial-oriented facility in the city.

The city of Kochi, which is located in Kerala’s most densely populated region, is also part of an extended metropolitan area. It has a total urban agglomeration of over 300,000 residents.