Kisan Agitation is back! This time on rail tracks in Punjab; Indian Railways cancels several trains; see list

Passengers can check their train status through Rail Madad Helpline Number 139, NTES App or Indian Railways website.

Indian Railways has cancelled several trains.

IRCTC Cancelled Train Services: In view of Kisan Agitation, Indian Railways has cancelled several passenger train services. Thus, passengers who are planning or waiting for a rail journey are advised to check train status before commencing the journey. Passengers can check their train status through Rail Madad Helpline Number 139, NTES App or Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/. According to a statement issued by the Northern Railway zone, in Ferozpur Division, several train services have been cancelled due to farmers’ agitation in Punjab. Here’s the list of trains cancelled on 23 December 2021: Train Number 11077 Pune-Jammu Tavi Jhelum Express

Train Number 14619 Agartala – Firozpur Express

Train Number 12471 Bandra Terminus – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express

Train Number 13151 Kolkata – Jammu Tavi Express

Train Number 14646 Jammu – Jaisalmer Shalimar Express

Train Number 12470 Jammu-Kanpur Express

Train Number 19612 Ajmer-Amritsar Express

Train Number 20986 Udhampur-Kota Express

Train Number 12241 Chandigarh – Amritsar Superfast Express

Train Number 12242 Amritsar-Chandigarh Express

Train Number 12459 New Delhi-Amritsar Express

Train Number 12460 Amritsar-New Delhi Express

Train Number 12411 Chandigarh-Amritsar Express

Train Number 12412 Amritsar-Chandigarh Express

Train Number 22439 New Delhi – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Express

Train Number 22440 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Express

Train Number 14612 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ghazipur City Express

Train Number 12497 New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express

Train Number 12498 Amritsar-New Delhi Shan-e-Punjab Express

Train Number 12238 Jammu-Varanasi Express

Train Number 14033 Delhi Junction – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Mail

Train Number 14034 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-Delhi Junction Mail

Train Number 22402 Udhampur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla

Train Number 14609 Rishikesh – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Express

Train Number 14610 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-Rishikesh Express

Train Number 14631 Dehradun-Amritsar Express

Train Number 14632 Amritsar-Dehradun Express

Train Number 22461 New Delhi – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Shree Shakti Express

Train Number 22462 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Shree Shakti Express

Train Number 12425 New Delhi – Jammu Rajdhani Express

Train Number 12426 Jammu-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Train Number 12445 New Delhi – Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra Uttar Sampark Kranti Express

Train Number 12446 Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Uttar Sampark Kranti Express

Train Number 14613 Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) – Firozpur Express

Train Number 14614 Firozpur – Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) Express

Train Number 14629 Chandigarh-Firozpur Express

Train Number 14630 Firozpur-Chandigarh Express

