Karnataka to get six high-tech cities

Karnataka will get six new high-tech cities across districts and also get a new startup park near the Bengaluru airport, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced while addressing the gathering at the 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday.

The planned high-tech cities will be built in Hubbali, Dharwad, Mysuru, Mangaluru, central Karnataka and near Bengaluru in six months from now. These projects will promote science, technology and innovative ideas that will help people from across all districts in the state to contribute to Karnataka’s growth, Bommai added.

Also Read: India is now known for rolling out red carpet for investors: PM Modi

“The decision to build a startup park and high-tech cities has been made after realising the enthusiasm and the scope for developing startup ideas in Bengaluru,” he said.

This comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the growth of the internet has been faster in rural areas as compared with the urban sector.

In Karnataka, revealing more details about the startup park, Bommai said, “Natural resources around us are dwindling at an alarming rate every year. The development comes at the cost of nature and natural resources. Hence, I urge the scientific and technological community to come up with eco-friendly innovations, ideas and tech, so that we can preserve our resources for the future.”