Kanpur Metro trial run flagged off! Kanpurites to have access to best transport facility soon, says Adityanath

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath flagged off the trial run of the Kanpur Metro. According to the Chief Minister, soon, the people of the city will have access to the best transport facility. In his address during the trial run event of the Kanpur Metro between IIT-Kanpur and Motijheel, the Chief Minister said, in the coming days, the process of the metro trial will be completed and the Kanpur Metro rail system will be launched for Kanpurites by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Noting the metro project is being completed before its scheduled time, Adityanath was quoted saying in a PTI report that the people of Kanpur will have the best transport facility in the form of Metro Rail in the next four to six weeks.

District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer said the operation of the Kanpur Metro rail network is scheduled to start from December 31. The Uttar Pradesh CM, however, has instructed that Kanpur Metro’s commercial operation should be started between December 15 and 20. According to the CM, the work on the Kanpur Metro system started on November 15, 2019. The whole world as well as the country, for the last 19 months, faced the global pandemic of Covid-19. The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has been able to achieve this feat despite this challenge. The Centre has contributed to this entire programme as well, he said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation’s Managing Director, Kumar Keshav apprised the Uttar Pradesh CM on the Kanpur Metro project. The metro, in the first phase, will run between IIT Kanpur and Motijheel, covering 9 kilometres’ distance. The second phase of the metro project will operate between Motijheel and Transport Nagar. Meanwhile, the BJP was accused by the Samajwadi Party, of taking credit for schemes launched in its regime. Kanpur Metro’s foundation was laid on October 4, 2016, in presence of then Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu as well as the then MP Murli Manohar Joshi. The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to its credit, thus, it is only taking credit for the work of the previous government, a party spokesperson was quoted saying in the report.