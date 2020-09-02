Kanpur Metro gets Rs 5,552 crore loan from EIB

Kanpur Metro Project (Representational image)

Paving the way for the speedy roll-out of Kanpur Metro, the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Monday signed the finance contract for the funding of Kanpur Metro Project for €650 million (Rs 5,551.99 crore).

The agreement was signed virtually, in the presence of ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan Ugo Astuto; vice-president of EIB Andrew McDowell; C S Mohapatra, additional secretary, department of economic affairs, ministry of finance (GoI) and managing director UP Metro Rail Corporation Kumar Keshav.