  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kanpur Metro gets Rs 5,552 crore loan from EIB

By: |
Published: September 2, 2020 12:45 PM

Paving the way for the speedy roll-out of Kanpur Metro, the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Monday signed the finance contract for the funding of Kanpur Metro Project for €650 million (Rs 5,551.99 crore).

Kanpur Metro, European Investment Bank, Kanpur Metro Project, latest news on kanpur metro,kanpur metro newsKanpur Metro Project (Representational image)

Paving the way for the speedy roll-out of Kanpur Metro, the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Monday signed the finance contract for the funding of Kanpur Metro Project for €650 million (Rs 5,551.99 crore).

The agreement was signed virtually, in the presence of ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan Ugo Astuto; vice-president of EIB Andrew McDowell; C S Mohapatra, additional secretary, department of economic affairs, ministry of finance (GoI) and managing director UP Metro Rail Corporation Kumar Keshav.

Related News

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Kanpur Metro gets Rs 5552 crore loan from EIB
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1NHAI awards 774-km projects for Apr-Aug
2Government revises BOT model for highway projects to lure investors
3Good job! Indian Railways solarises over 960 railway stations; aims to be net zero carbon emission network