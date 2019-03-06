Kanpur Metro gets Modi cabinet nod! Top 10 facts you should know about the upcoming metro rail project

With the commencement of the new metro rail system in Kanpur, it is being expected to result in less vehicular traffic along with better movement on the roads leading to decongestion, reduction of travel time, cost of journey as well as pollution.
Kanpur Metro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet recently approved the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. The metro system will include two corridors – IIT to Naubasta corridor and Agriculture University to Barra-8 corridor, which will connect all the major public nodes and cluster areas of the city. With the commencement of the new metro rail system in Kanpur, it is being expected to result in less vehicular traffic along with better movement on the roads leading to decongestion, reduction of travel time, cost of journey as well as pollution. The Kanpur Metro Rail Project is likely to be completed in 5 years. Here are 10 facts that you would like to know about the upcoming Kanpur Metro system:
- The 23.785 km long IIT to Naubasta corridor will consist of 22 metro stations including 14 elevated and 8 underground.
- The 8.60 km long Agriculture University to Barra-8 corridor will consist of 4 elevated and 4 underground metro stations.
- The IIT Kanpur-Naubasta corridor will cover various prominent educational institutions including CSJM University, GSYM Medical College and IIT Kanpur, as well as Jhakarkati bus stand and Kanpur Central railway station.
- The Agriculture University to Barra-8 corridor will provide connectivity to several densely populated residential areas like Govind Nagar, Kakadeo etc.
- The project aims to benefit residential areas along the corridors, with people residing in these areas able to commute on trains from their own neighbourhoods to reach other areas of the city conveniently.
- Nearly 40 lakh population is expected to be benefited directly and indirectly at the time of Kanpur Metro’s commencement of commercial operations.
- Both the proposed corridors are likely to have Multimodal Integration with railway stations. Also, they will have a feeder network of bus services, Non-Motorized Transport as well as Intermediate Public Transport.
- Kanpur Metro will have non-fare box revenue from rental, advertisement and Value Capture Financing through the process of Transit Oriented Development and Transfer of Development Rights.
- The development work on this project which is likely to get over in 5 years, will be done at a cost of Rs 11,076.48 crore.
- The project will be jointly financed by the Centre and the state government of Uttar Pradesh. An amount of Rs 175 crore has already been allocated by the UP government for this project during 2019-20.
