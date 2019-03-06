Kanpur Metro gets Modi cabinet nod! Top 10 facts you should know about the upcoming metro rail project

Kanpur Map (image: Hardeep Singh Puri Twitter handle)

Kanpur Metro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet recently approved the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. The metro system will include two corridors – IIT to Naubasta corridor and Agriculture University to Barra-8 corridor, which will connect all the major public nodes and cluster areas of the city. With the commencement of the new metro rail system in Kanpur, it is being expected to result in less vehicular traffic along with better movement on the roads leading to decongestion, reduction of travel time, cost of journey as well as pollution. The Kanpur Metro Rail Project is likely to be completed in 5 years. Here are 10 facts that you would like to know about the upcoming Kanpur Metro system: